Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Up 16.6%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares shot up 16.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $22.39, 265,298 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 204,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $284.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.