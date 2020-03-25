Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Price Up 16.6%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rose 16.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.82 and last traded at $137.70, approximately 3,077,680 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,760,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.09.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

