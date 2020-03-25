Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $19.66, approximately 533,096 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 494,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.99 million, a PE ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $712,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $212,124.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,501 shares of company stock worth $1,870,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.