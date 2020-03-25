Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading 16.7% Higher

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $20.87, 5,096,460 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 2,653,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, EVP Russell B. Rinn bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,663.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

