Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading 16.7% Higher

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN)’s share price traded up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.26, 623,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 509,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Resonant from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Resonant in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Resonant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 217.33% and a negative net margin of 4,072.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resonant Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,363 shares of company stock valued at $457,227. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Resonant by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 282,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

