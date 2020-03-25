AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Shares Up 16.7%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) shot up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.46 and last traded at $67.94, 3,162,272 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,811,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.21.

Several research firms have commented on AME. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,489. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

