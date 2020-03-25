Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Trading 16.7% Higher

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.84, 190,769 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 294,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.34. Digirad had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $36.14 million during the quarter.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

