SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Price Up 16.8%

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)’s stock price rose 16.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.60, approximately 565,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 720,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

SWI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 292.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 336,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 86,825 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 607.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 76,987 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 118,799 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,646 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

