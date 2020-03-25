Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Price Up 16.9%

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) rose 16.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 551,029 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 304,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

PBPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

