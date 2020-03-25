Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Price Up 16.9%

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) rose 16.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 551,029 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 304,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
PBPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.98.
About Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.
