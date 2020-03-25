Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Trading Up 16.8%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)’s stock price was up 16.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.20 and last traded at $78.02, approximately 1,465,308 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 883,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 211,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.