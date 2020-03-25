Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Up 16.9%

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) shot up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.05, 588,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 469,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director J Brandon Black bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,835.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

