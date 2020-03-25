Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 16.9% Higher

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)’s stock price traded up 16.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.67, 4,580,067 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,067,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile (NYSE:O)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Corestate Capital PT Set at €54.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser
Corestate Capital PT Set at €54.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser
Deutsche Boerse PT Set at €145.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Deutsche Boerse PT Set at €145.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Leoni PT Set at €5.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Leoni PT Set at €5.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Synopsys, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Synopsys, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
American Tower Raised to Buy at Edward Jones
American Tower Raised to Buy at Edward Jones


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report