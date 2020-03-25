Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 16.9% Higher

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)’s stock price traded up 16.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.67, 4,580,067 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,067,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Get Realty Income alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile (NYSE:O)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.