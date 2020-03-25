Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Price Up 17%

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) rose 17% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.58 and last traded at $50.52, approximately 635,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 388,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Standpoint Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

