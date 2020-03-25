Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Up 5.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.60, approximately 260,701 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 144,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Specifically, EVP John E. Orth acquired 16,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson acquired 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $163.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 1,014.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

