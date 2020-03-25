Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Trading Up 6% After Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $44.85, approximately 3,415,528 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,049,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,673 shares of company stock worth $6,348,918. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after acquiring an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

