Head-To-Head Analysis: COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) vs. GrubHub (OTCMKTS:GRUB)

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GrubHub and COMSCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrubHub 2 22 5 0 2.10 COMSCORE 0 4 2 0 2.33

GrubHub presently has a consensus target price of $60.77, suggesting a potential upside of 75.39%. COMSCORE has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. Given COMSCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe COMSCORE is more favorable than GrubHub.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GrubHub and COMSCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrubHub $1.31 billion 2.43 -$18.57 million $0.16 216.56 COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

COMSCORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GrubHub.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of COMSCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of GrubHub shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of COMSCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GrubHub and COMSCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrubHub -1.41% 1.33% 0.85% COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

COMSCORE beats GrubHub on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 440,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It also provides television (TV) and cross-platform audience products and services to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite. In addition, the company offers advertising products comprising validated Campaign Essentials, Lift Models, and Activation solutions, which enable customers to execute, measure, and optimize ad campaigns and to protect the integrity of their brands. Further, it provides movies products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include Box Office Essentials, Box Office Analytics, Swift, and Hollywood Software. The company serves local and national television broadcasters and content owners, network operators, digital content publishers and Internet technology companies, advertising agencies, movie studios, hardware device and component manufacturers, financial service companies, manufacturers and retailers of consumer products, and political campaigns and related organizations. comScore, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

