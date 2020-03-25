Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cinemark traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.58, 4,835,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 3,694,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In related news, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Insiders have bought a total of 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

