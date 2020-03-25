Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Up 17.1%

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) rose 17.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.28, approximately 537,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 752,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
COLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $488.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $16,069,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $15,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 505,128 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $8,670,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $4,596,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
