Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Up 17.1%

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) rose 17.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.28, approximately 537,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 752,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $488.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $16,069,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $15,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 505,128 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $8,670,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $4,596,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

