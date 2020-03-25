Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Trading 17.1% Higher

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)’s share price traded up 17.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.47, 1,387,504 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,575,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

