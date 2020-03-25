NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 17.2%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock price rose 17.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $252.66 and last traded at $249.18, approximately 27,433,172 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 18,815,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.69.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.96 and its 200-day moving average is $222.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 102,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,412,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

