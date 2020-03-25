KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Trading 17.2% Higher

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s share price traded up 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.55 and last traded at $136.36, 2,773,906 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,765,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in KLA by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of KLA by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

