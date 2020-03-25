iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Trading 17.3% Higher

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) traded up 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65, 1,294,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 787,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,795,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,533,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 754,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 316,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after acquiring an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,536,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.