Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Up 17.3%

Shares of Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) shot up 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.65, 112,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 349% from the average session volume of 24,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

