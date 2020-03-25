Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Shares Up 17.3%

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) shot up 17.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.88, 278,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 184,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 107,492 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 64,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

