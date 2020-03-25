Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares rose 17.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $68.98, approximately 2,765,360 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,212,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.
CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,895 shares of company stock valued at $24,174,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Copart by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
