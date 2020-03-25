Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares rose 17.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $68.98, approximately 2,765,360 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,212,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,895 shares of company stock valued at $24,174,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Copart by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

