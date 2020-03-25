Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading 17.4% Higher

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s share price traded up 17.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.43, 241,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 143,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Camtek from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $262.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek LTD. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Camtek by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

