Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading 17.5% Higher

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s share price traded up 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.47, 2,672,775 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,499,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,834. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.