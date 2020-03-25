Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Trading Up 17.6%

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)’s stock price was up 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.28 and last traded at $141.90, approximately 2,545,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 1,125,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

