Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Trading Up 17.6%

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)’s share price was up 17.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.65, approximately 1,105,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 827,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.95.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,270,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,380,050. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.