Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Trading Up 17.6%

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)’s stock price was up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.27, approximately 11,820,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 5,747,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

