Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Trading Up 17.6%

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)’s stock price was up 17.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $35.22, approximately 923,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 682,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Insperity by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Insperity by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

