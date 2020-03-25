Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pure Storage Put Options (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 70,452 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 10,400% compared to the typical volume of 671 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31. Pure Storage has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

