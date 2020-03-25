Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$69.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.88.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$56.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.47. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$74.68.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.2700002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total transaction of C$285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,659,660. Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $719,180 over the last three months.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

