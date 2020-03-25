Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.30 to C$0.20. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Athabasca Oil traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 522878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

ATH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut Athabasca Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Athabasca Oil from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Athabasca Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$188.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Corp will post -0.1248 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

