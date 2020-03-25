West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target Cut to C$61.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 119.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$72.00 to C$64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of WFT opened at C$27.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$21.60 and a 1-year high of C$70.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.99.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

