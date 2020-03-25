White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

WTM opened at $824.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,006.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,071.99. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $629.21 and a twelve month high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,266,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 74,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

