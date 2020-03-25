SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) versus FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) Head to Head Analysis

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FRONTEO and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRONTEO 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 2 2 9 0 2.54

SciPlay has a consensus price target of $15.15, indicating a potential upside of 78.40%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than FRONTEO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FRONTEO and SciPlay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO $101.88 million 1.05 $1.96 million N/A N/A SciPlay $465.80 million 2.30 $32.40 million $1.53 5.55

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than FRONTEO.

Profitability

This table compares FRONTEO and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO -10.07% -22.46% -7.22% SciPlay N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SciPlay beats FRONTEO on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRONTEO Company Profile

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English. The company assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. It also provides Lit i View, an online eDiscovery software, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clients' data and documents. In addition, the company offers electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enables the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; forensic tools; and Lit i View XAMINER, a digital forensic software, and other related hardware and software products. Further, it helps to create document management procedures; conduct corporate risk audits; and comply with legal requirements to provide information to stakeholders. Additionally, the company provides AI solutions in the fields of business intelligence, healthcare, and digital communications. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms, and other organizations under the FRONTEO, KIBIT, and Landscaping brands. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

