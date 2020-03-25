Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.35. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cormark decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.28.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.09 on Monday. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

