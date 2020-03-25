Zacks: Analysts Expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.40). Irhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.37. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,418.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 267,458 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

