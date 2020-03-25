Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BP (LON:BP) a GBX 300 Price Target

BP (LON:BP) has been assigned a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Main First Bank started coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on BP from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 494.44 ($6.50).

BP stock opened at GBX 312.35 ($4.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.86. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 391.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 468.48.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

