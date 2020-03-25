Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, GMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.25.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$17.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.42. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.