Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTL. National Bank Financial raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$12.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.92.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$4.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.46. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.53.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.22 million. Analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

