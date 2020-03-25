Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTL. National Bank Financial raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$12.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.92.
Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$4.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.46. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.53.
In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
