Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

Analyst Recommendations for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

