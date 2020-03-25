Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NEXA stock opened at C$5.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.23. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.99 and a 12 month high of C$17.05.
About Nexa Resources
