Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at C$5.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.23. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.99 and a 12 month high of C$17.05.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

