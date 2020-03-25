Head-To-Head Review: Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and NuVasive (OTCMKTS:NUVA)

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectral Medical and NuVasive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $2.96 million 22.56 -$1.92 million N/A N/A NuVasive $1.17 billion 2.10 $65.23 million $2.47 19.07

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of NuVasive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NuVasive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spectral Medical and NuVasive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A NuVasive 1 7 8 0 2.44

NuVasive has a consensus price target of $77.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.86%. Given NuVasive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -75.49% -59.62% -47.48% NuVasive 5.58% 14.86% 7.13%

Summary

NuVasive beats Spectral Medical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops continuous renal replacement therapy, an open platform for other hemoperfusion cartridges. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons to access the spine to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. The company's biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty and gel. Its IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company also provides implants used for interbody disc height restoration; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, it offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

