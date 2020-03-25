Comparing MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) & CA BANCORP/SH (NASDAQ:CALB)

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) and CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of MutualFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of CA BANCORP/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of MutualFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MutualFirst Financial and CA BANCORP/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MutualFirst Financial $110.25 million 2.08 $23.75 million $2.85 9.34 CA BANCORP/SH $53.33 million 1.79 $7.00 million N/A N/A

MutualFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CA BANCORP/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MutualFirst Financial and CA BANCORP/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MutualFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CA BANCORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

MutualFirst Financial has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CA BANCORP/SH has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MutualFirst Financial and CA BANCORP/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MutualFirst Financial 21.54% 11.29% 1.19% CA BANCORP/SH 13.13% 5.58% 0.66%

Summary

MutualFirst Financial beats CA BANCORP/SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life and other insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 39 full service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, Lawrence, Monroe, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; wealth management offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

CA BANCORP/SH Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, standby letters of credit, and term loans; commercial real estate loans, including construction, SBA 504, bridge, land acquisition and development, and commercial real estate equity loans; and loans for business owners and officers, which include personal lines of credit, home equity loans/lines of credit, and term loans. In addition, it offers international banking services comprising export, standby, and import letters of credit; asset-based financing; dental and medical financing; cash and treasury management; and online and mobile banking services. The company operates six offices, including three banking branches and three loan production offices in Lafayette, Fremont, San Jose, Oakland, and Walnut Creek. California BanCorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

