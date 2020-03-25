Analyzing Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) and Leju (OTCMKTS:LEJU)

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) and Leju (NYSE:LEJU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leju has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Leju’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Financial 6.08% -5.40% 5.29% Leju 1.43% 3.53% 1.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Leju shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.9% of Santa Fe Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Leju’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Financial $60.21 million 0.78 $3.26 million N/A N/A Leju $462.03 million 0.49 -$13.48 million ($0.10) -16.80

Santa Fe Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leju.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Santa Fe Financial and Leju, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Santa Fe Financial beats Leju on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Santa Fe Financial Company Profile

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA); and official accounts on Weixin, a social communication platform and Weibo, a microblog. The company's O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform. It also sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing Websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate developers and home furnishing suppliers. In addition, the company offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. Leju Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

