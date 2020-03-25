Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS BDNHF opened at $4.17 on Monday.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analyzing Santa Fe Financial and Leju
Analyzing Santa Fe Financial and Leju
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin
Cowen Downgrades Bombardier to Market Perform
Cowen Downgrades Bombardier to Market Perform
Bunzl Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley
Bunzl Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Downgrades DCC to Equal Weight
Morgan Stanley Downgrades DCC to Equal Weight
CENTRICA PLC/S’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group
CENTRICA PLC/S’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report