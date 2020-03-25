Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)

Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS BDNHF opened at $4.17 on Monday.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

