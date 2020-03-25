Cowen Downgrades Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) to Market Perform

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.37.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.