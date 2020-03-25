Cowen Downgrades Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) to Market Perform

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.37.

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

