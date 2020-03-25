Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BZLFY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Bunzl stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73. Bunzl has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $33.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

